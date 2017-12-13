Dawn Patrol: Metra settles in beating by police caught on video

Metra has settled a case where a Chicago man was wrongfully imprisoned after being beaten by former police officers in 2015. Daily Herald File Photo

Metra settles for $225,000 in beating case

Metra has reached a $225,000 settlement with a man its police officers wrongfully pummeled and arrested. Full story.

Driver tries to pick up 11-year-old Naperville girl, police say

Naperville police are looking for a man who approached a young girl yesterday after school, after she got off a school bus on Showplace Drive. Full story.

Widow renews request to collect Lt. Gliniewicz's pension

Melodie Gliniewicz is seeking the reversal of a pension board decision that is keeping her from collecting her deceased and disgraced husband's pension. Full story.

Elk Grove Twp. District 59 students might again pay fees for materials

Elk Grove Township District 59 could once again charge fees for classroom materials, just two years after eliminating the cost in a move aimed at reducing the financial burden on families. Full story.

Authorities: Man sexually abused, tried to rob girl near St. Charles

Kane County sheriff's deputies arrested a Chicago man and charged him with sexually abusing and trying to rob a girl near St. Charles. Full story.

Doug Jones declared winner of Alabama Senate contest

In Alabama, Democrat Doug Jones defeated Republican Roy Moore for a Senate seat that captured the nation's attention, but Moore did not concede last night. Full story.

'Lady Bird' wins best picture from Chicago Film Critics

Featuring an original member of Steppenwolf Theatre, the film "Lady Bird" won four honors at the Chicago Film Critics Association's awards night last night. Full story.

Weather

Cloudy and 23 degrees this morning, with some snow showers possible. Highs today around 37, with a chance of snow this evening. Lows tonight in the teens. Full story.

Traffic

No major delays to report early. Roadwork is causing restrictions on Butterfield Road at Raddant Road in Aurora. People are urged to use caution. Full story.

Hall of Fame next stop for Chicago Bears star Hester?

Former Bears kick returner Devin Hester announced his retirement. Once so good it was "ridiculous," Hester last played in 2016. So can he now make the NFL Hall of Fame? Bob LeGere reports.