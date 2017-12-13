Alderman rejects 80-story tower, two others off of Lake Shore Drive

The developer that wanted to build three new skyscrapers, one 80 stories tall, off the downtown lakefront has been told no by the neighborhood alderman.

Alderman Brendan Reilly (42nd) told constituents in an email Wednesday morning that he was rejecting the proposed high-rise project by Chicago-based Magellan Development and Australian construction giant Lendlease after receiving "hundreds of letters, emails, and calls" from neighbors opposed to the plan.

The developers pitched neighbors last summer on the three towers, which would have mostly filled in the last unbuilt sites in Lakeshore East, the high-rise neighborhood bounded by Columbus and Wacker drives, Randolph Street and Lake Shore Drive.

If built, the three towers between Harbor and Lake Shore drives would have added 875 condominiums, 525 apartments and a 300-room hotel surrounded by a new park connecting the downtown Riverwalk to the lakefront.

