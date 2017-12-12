Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 12/12/2017 1:19 PM

Police: Man exposed himself to teen along Riverwalk

Marie Wilson
 
 

Naperville police are searching for a man accused of exposing himself to a 17-year-old girl Monday along the Riverwalk, authorities said Tuesday.

Police said the victim was approached about 4:30 p.m. by a man in his 30s in the parking lot at Rotary Hill, 443 Aurora Ave. The park is across the street from Naperville Central High School.

Police said the girl drove away and then called police. Officers were unable to find the man.

The suspect is described as Hispanic and standing roughly 5 feet 8 inches tall with dark hair, dark eyes and a small amount of dark facial hair on his chin. Police said the suspect was wearing a gray baseball hat, a dark athletic-style jacket and dark, baggy blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (630) 420-6666.

