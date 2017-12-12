Longtime Downers Grove North teacher resigns afer sexual harrassment allegation

hello

The longtime band director of Downers Grove North High School has resigned following an allegation he sexually harassed a student about 20 years ago.

Community High School District 99 officials said William Miller resigned Monday during a special board meeting.

"Key conditions of the separation include that Miller forfeit his teaching license and agree not to teach in a K-12 setting again," Superintendent Hank Thiele wrote in a memo to the district. "Prior to accepting his resignation, we conducted an investigation with the limited information available to us."

Thiele said he is unable to share details on any personnel matters related to current or former employees, but the district is cooperating with Downers Grove police and their investigation. No charges have been filed.

Thiele also posted a link to the district's page where complaints can be filed.

Miller, who has been with the district since 1995, was placed on administrative leave in mid-November following allegations made on social media by a former student.

The former student did not immediately respond to attempts to reach her on Tuesday.