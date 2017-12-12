Veteran Chicago weather forecaster Jim Ramsey will retire at the end of the year, wrapping up a 42-year career in broadcasting, WGN-Channel 9 announced Tuesday. Read the full story at robertfeder.com.
Feder: WGN weatherman Jim Ramsey to retire
