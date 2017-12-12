Facebook page launched for Arlington Heights

Our new 'Everything Arlington Heights' Facebook page aims to be an interactive place for residents to share and help each other.

We've launched an exciting expansion in community journalism with our "Everything Arlington Heights" Facebook page, and we've created it specifically with Arlington Heights community in mind.

It's not designed to replace the Daily Herald (heavens, no!), but to be both a supplement to your daily newspaper and an engaging outreach toward those who for whatever reason may never have begun a newspaper tradition.

It's also a great place to get updates on what's going on in real time and to interact with your friends and neighbors.

Please come be a part of it.

Join the page. There's no cost and there's no hidden agenda. And for it to work, we need you and other people in town to participate.

Tell your friends. Tell your neighbors. Tell your relatives. Tell everybody you know. Bring them all along.

The idea isn't for us to run a news page on Facebook. The idea is for us to host an independent community page as a partnership with you and your neighbors -- with people who live, work, play, school and worship in Arlington Heights and with those who used to.

It's going to be about "Everything Arlington Heights." And we want everybody in Arlington Heights to be a part of it.

You'll see some of the Daily Herald on "Everything Arlington Heights." Of course you will, Arlington Heights is the Daily Herald's hometown as well as mine and it's been a big part of the Paddock family's lives for more than a century. In particular, you'll get a glimpse at how we build some of our stories. You'll even have a chance to help us research some of those stories. You'll also see some of "Everything Arlington Heights" in the Daily Herald because a lot of what starts there will maybe even end in the paper.

But we hope it will be a whole lot more than that.

We hope it will be a place for advice, for tips, for conversation, for networking and getting to know your neighbors, for helping to make Arlington Heights the best place it can be. We hope it can be a vibrant place to connect with people and institutions in town. And a place for those who used to live in Arlington Heights to reconnect.

How's it all going to work? Well, that's part of the fun of getting there. We've got some ideas, but they're just a starting point. We're the host, but we don't intend to run the show. This isn't our page. It's yours. What it becomes will be up to you and your neighbors.

We're excited about the possibilities!

Please come be a part of it. Chat. Share. Engage. Again, you'll find it here.

As always, thanks for reading.