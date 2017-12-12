Breaking News Bar
 
Dozens of firefighters needed to put out fire that gutted Elgin home

  • Fire gutted an Elgin home on the 1700 block of Hilltop Road Monday night, but no injuries were reported. About 45 firefighters from 11 suburban departments responded to the scene.

    Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer

  • A home on the 1700 block of Hilltop Road in Elgin was left uninhabitable after fire swept through the two-story residence Monday night. No injuries were reported.

    Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer

  • The cause of a fire that destroyed an Elgin home Monday night remains under investigation, authorities said Tuesday. The fire started in a garage then spread into the two-story residence.

    Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer

  • Authorities say about 45 firefighters from 11 Northwest suburban departments helped battle a blaze Monday night that destroyed an Elgin home.

    Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer

 
Dozens of Northwest suburban firefighters battled a blaze Monday night that gutted an Elgin home, but left no one injured, authorities said.

Bartlett Fire Protection District firefighters responded about 7:35 p.m. to the home on the 1700 block of Hilltop Road, officials said. Wind fanned flames that started in the garage and spread to the two-story residence.

Firefighters began dousing the flames from the outside while others entered the residence to search for trapped residents, officials said.

Damage to the home, which is for sale, was extensive.

Firefighters knocked down walls and ceilings to extinguish hidden fire spots and remained at the scene into the evening. Much of the fire was extinguished by about 9:45 p.m.

Damage estimates were not available Tuesday, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation, officials said.

In all, 45 firefighters from South Elgin, Elgin, Hoffman Estates, Hanover Park, Carol Stream, East Dundee, Barrington, Roselle, Fox River and Countryside joined Bartlett firefighters in battling the blaze.

