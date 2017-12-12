Dozens of firefighters needed to put out fire that gutted Elgin home

Dozens of Northwest suburban firefighters battled a blaze Monday night that gutted an Elgin home, but left no one injured, authorities said.

Bartlett Fire Protection District firefighters responded about 7:35 p.m. to the home on the 1700 block of Hilltop Road, officials said. Wind fanned flames that started in the garage and spread to the two-story residence.

Firefighters began dousing the flames from the outside while others entered the residence to search for trapped residents, officials said.

Damage to the home, which is for sale, was extensive.

- Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer Fire gutted an Elgin home on the 1700 block of Hilltop Road Monday night, but no injuries were reported. About 45 firefighters from 11 suburban departments responded to the scene.

Firefighters knocked down walls and ceilings to extinguish hidden fire spots and remained at the scene into the evening. Much of the fire was extinguished by about 9:45 p.m.

Damage estimates were not available Tuesday, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation, officials said.

In all, 45 firefighters from South Elgin, Elgin, Hoffman Estates, Hanover Park, Carol Stream, East Dundee, Barrington, Roselle, Fox River and Countryside joined Bartlett firefighters in battling the blaze.