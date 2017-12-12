Dawn Patrol: Elgin home severely damaged in fire

hello

Elgin home severely damaged in fire

Firefighters from multiple departments responded to a blaze Monday night at home of the 100 block of Rolling Knolls Avenue in Elgin. Full story

- Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer Worshipers gather in front of a candlelit grotto as people flocked to Maryville in Des Plaines to visit the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe Monday evening for the annual feast day celebrations.

Under falling wet snow Monday night, thousands of worshippers made the pilgrimage to the Our Lady of Guadalupe shrine in Des Plaines for feast day celebrations of the Virgin Mary. Full story

Old fuel tanks, tainted soil being removed from preserve

Two multimillion-dollar projects at St. James Farm Forest Preserve are expected to remain on track despite the discovery of contaminated soil on the property near Warrenville. Full story

Trio charged in interrupted Palatine burglary

Two teenagers and a 22-year-old parolee were charged with residential burglary Sunday after the homeowner returned while the crime was in progress, authorities said. Full story

- Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer Maureen Clay and her husband, Steve, have decorated their Buffalo Grove home for Hanukkah.

Drive along Beechwood Road, a winding residential street in Buffalo Grove, and you will see houses bedecked in lights and surrounded by Christmas decorations, as one might expect this time of year. Take a closer look and you will find one house, hiding in plain sight, radiating a different kind of holiday cheer. Full story

The Bulls' Nikola Mirotic is fouled by Boston's Jayson Tatum during the second half of Monday's game at the United Center. - Associated Press

Six weeks ago, it was difficult to envision Nikola Mirotic and Bobby Portis playing on the same team again, let alone working well on the floor together. Mirotic scored 24 points, Portis added a career-high 23 and the Chicago Bulls won their third in a row, trouncing the Boston Celtics 108-85 on Monday night at the United Center. Full story

- Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer A drink called the Jalapeño Lemon Drop, the creation of Joshua Olson of Chicago Prime Steakhouse, was the winner of the Daily Herald's Best Martini in the 'Burbs Challenge Mix-off at Drink Nightclub in Schaumburg Monday night.

The third time was a charm Monday night for Joshua Olson, whose Jalapeño Lemon Drop won the Daily Herald's annual Best Martini in the 'Burbs contest at Drink Nightclub in Schaumburg. Full story

Time to vote for the best holiday lights

Visit events.dailyherald.com/contests through Thursday to cast your ballot for the best holiday lights in the suburbs. Vote as many times as you like for as many photos as you like. All voters will be entered into a random drawing for a $75 Tony's Fresh Market gift card.