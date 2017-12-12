Dawn Patrol: Elgin home severely damaged in fire

Elgin home severely damaged in fire
Firefighters from multiple departments responded to a blaze Monday night at home of the 100 block of Rolling Knolls Avenue in Elgin. Full story
Under falling wet snow Monday night, thousands of worshippers made the pilgrimage to the Our Lady of Guadalupe shrine in Des Plaines for feast day celebrations of the Virgin Mary. Full story
Old fuel tanks, tainted soil being removed from preserve
Two multimillion-dollar projects at St. James Farm Forest Preserve are expected to remain on track despite the discovery of contaminated soil on the property near Warrenville. Full story
Trio charged in interrupted Palatine burglary
Two teenagers and a 22-year-old parolee were charged with residential burglary Sunday after the homeowner returned while the crime was in progress, authorities said. Full story
Drive along Beechwood Road, a winding residential street in Buffalo Grove, and you will see houses bedecked in lights and surrounded by Christmas decorations, as one might expect this time of year. Take a closer look and you will find one house, hiding in plain sight, radiating a different kind of holiday cheer. Full story
The Bulls' Nikola Mirotic is fouled by Boston's Jayson Tatum during the second half of Monday's game at the United Center.
- Associated Press
Mirotic, Portis combine to lead Bulls' blowout win over Boston
Six weeks ago, it was difficult to envision Nikola Mirotic and Bobby Portis playing on the same team again, let alone working well on the floor together. Mirotic scored 24 points, Portis added a career-high 23 and the Chicago Bulls won their third in a row, trouncing the Boston Celtics 108-85 on Monday night at the United Center. Full story
The third time was a charm Monday night for Joshua Olson, whose Jalapeño Lemon Drop won the Daily Herald's annual Best Martini in the 'Burbs contest at Drink Nightclub in Schaumburg. Full story
Time to vote for the best holiday lights
Visit events.dailyherald.com/contests through Thursday to cast your ballot for the best holiday lights in the suburbs. Vote as many times as you like for as many photos as you like. All voters will be entered into a random drawing for a $75 Tony's Fresh Market gift card.