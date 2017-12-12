Breaking News Bar
 
Crime
updated: 12/12/2017 4:47 PM

Batavia bank robbed; suspect arrested in Yorkville

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • An Old Second National Bank branch in Batavia was robbed early Tuesday afternoon. A suspect was later arrested.

      An Old Second National Bank branch in Batavia was robbed early Tuesday afternoon. A suspect was later arrested.
    ssarkauskas@dailyherald.com

  • An Old Second National Bank branch in Batavia was robbed early Tuesday afternoon.

      An Old Second National Bank branch in Batavia was robbed early Tuesday afternoon.
    ssarkauskas@dailyherald.com

 
Susan Sarkauskas
 
 

An Old Second National Bank branch in Batavia was robbed early Tuesday afternoon.

It led to a car chase that ended in the parking lot of a Menards store on Route 47 in Yorkville, where a suspect was arrested.

According to reports given by police radio dispatchers, heard on a live Facebook feed by Radioman911.com, the suspect was a white woman. When she was arrested, police reported finding cash in a black Michael Kors-brand purse.

According to dispatchers, a man was driving the car, and it was registered to an Aurora man who has in the past threatened to shoot Aurora police officers.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account