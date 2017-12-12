Batavia bank robbed; suspect arrested in Yorkville

An Old Second National Bank branch in Batavia was robbed early Tuesday afternoon.

It led to a car chase that ended in the parking lot of a Menards store on Route 47 in Yorkville, where a suspect was arrested.

According to reports given by police radio dispatchers, heard on a live Facebook feed by Radioman911.com, the suspect was a white woman. When she was arrested, police reported finding cash in a black Michael Kors-brand purse.

According to dispatchers, a man was driving the car, and it was registered to an Aurora man who has in the past threatened to shoot Aurora police officers.