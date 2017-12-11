Breaking News Bar
 
State Rep. Jonathan Carroll to host back-to-work seminar in Wheeling

Daily Herald report

State Rep. Jonathan Carroll will host a back-to-work seminar Monday, Dec. 18, at the Indian Trails Public Library for those beginning second careers, looking to re-enter the workforce or searching for a new job.

During the seminar, a career coach will discuss becoming more knowledgeable about an industry or company, wearing proper business attire, gaining confidence during a job search or interview and managing one's time during the job search. Jobseekers are encouraged to bring resumes.

The free event is scheduled from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at 355 Schoenbeck Road in Wheeling.

