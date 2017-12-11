Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 12/11/2017 9:14 PM

Palatine bartender wins Daily Herald's Best Martini in the 'Burbs contest

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • A drink called the Jalapeño Lemon Drop, the creation of Joshua Olson of Chicago Prime Steakhouse, was selected the winner Monday night during the Daily Herald's Best Martini in the 'Burbs Challenge Mix-off at Drink Nightclub in Schaumburg. Here, Olson, right, shares his excitement over winning.

      A drink called the Jalapeño Lemon Drop, the creation of Joshua Olson of Chicago Prime Steakhouse, was selected the winner Monday night during the Daily Herald's Best Martini in the 'Burbs Challenge Mix-off at Drink Nightclub in Schaumburg. Here, Olson, right, shares his excitement over winning.
    Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer

  • Various colorful entrees were created during the Daily Herald's Best Martini in the 'Burbs Challenge Mix-off at Drink Nightclub in Schaumburg Monday night.

      Various colorful entrees were created during the Daily Herald's Best Martini in the 'Burbs Challenge Mix-off at Drink Nightclub in Schaumburg Monday night.
    Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer

  • A drink called the Jalapeño Lemon Drop, the creation of Joshua Olson of Chicago Prime Steakhouse, was declared the Daily Herald's Best Martini in the 'Burbs on Monday night in Schaumburg.

      A drink called the Jalapeño Lemon Drop, the creation of Joshua Olson of Chicago Prime Steakhouse, was declared the Daily Herald's Best Martini in the 'Burbs on Monday night in Schaumburg.
    Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer

  • Judges consider the finer points of 12 entries Monday night during the Daily Herald's Best Martini in the 'Burbs Challenge Mix-off at Drink Nightclub in Schaumburg.

      Judges consider the finer points of 12 entries Monday night during the Daily Herald's Best Martini in the 'Burbs Challenge Mix-off at Drink Nightclub in Schaumburg.
    Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer

 
Jim Baumann
 
 

The third time was a charm Monday night for Joshua Olson, whose jalapeño lemon drop won the Daily Herald's annual Best Martini in the 'Burbs contest at Drink Nightclub in Schaumburg.

Olson, 34, of Palatine, has worked as a waiter and bartender at Chicago Prime Steakhouse in Schaumburg for seven years.

His entry last year was a chocolate martini. When that didn't do well with the judges, he decided to change things up.

"Everybody's had a lemon drop, but nobody's had one with jalapeño," he said.

He was inspired by chef Dave Overstreet, who makes candied jalapeño chips for his ceviche.

For his efforts, Olson won $500, a crystal trophy and, of course, bragging rights.

"This is amazing," he said.

Second place went to Christian Schmidling of Incontro A Tavola in South Barrington for his espresso-packed Trevolte Cafe Martini.

Third place went to Apollo of Jameson's Charhouse in Arlington Heights for his Twilight Tini.

Vera de Groot of J&L's Pizza and Sports in Palatine won fan favorite honors with her concoction, "Hands of Time," which includes Absolut vodka, St. Germaine liqueur, lime and kumquat.

If you'd like to try them at home, here are the winning recipes:

Judges' favoriteChicago Prime Steakhouse, Schaumburg

"Jalapeño Lemon Drop Martini"

1 ounce jalapeño simple syrup

1½ ounces Absolute Citron

2 ounces fresh lemon juice

Garnished with lemon wedge and candied jalapeño

Fan favoriteJ&L's Pizza and Sports, Palatine

"Hands of Time"

1½ ounces Absolut vodka

¾ ounce of vermouth

1 ounce of St. Germaine

Lime cordial

Kaffir lime

Kumquat

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account