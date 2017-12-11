Feder: Suburban staffers protest stalled contract talks with tronc

Editorial employees at the Pioneer Press suburban newspapers, the Lake County News-Sun and the Northwest Indiana Post-Tribune, who've been without a contract since last December, are turning up the heat on owner tronc, Robert Feder writes. In a letter to advertisers, the 25 journalists represented by Chicago News Guild said their pay rates are the same as they were eight years ago. For the full report, go to robertfeder.com.