Aurora man on parole tossed gun during chase, police say

A twice-convicted felon on parole was charged with planning to deliver heroin while armed after he led Aurora police on a short chase, authorities said.

Derrick L. Givens, 27, of the 500 block of Iowa Avenue, Aurora, faces felony charges of armed violence, being an armed habitual criminal, possession of a weapon by a felon, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, and aggravated fleeing and eluding stemming from an arrest Friday, according to police and Kane County court documents.

Police said the episode began about 5:45 p.m. when investigators saw a 2007 Saturn Ion that had been involved in previous drug deals on the 400 block of Wilder Street. Authorities followed the vehicle and made a traffic stop after it crossed the centerline near Indian Trail Road and Nantucket.

Police found Givens and two other man, ages 22 and 40, in the car. Police told Givens to turn the vehicle off at least twice before he hit the gas and sped off, authorities said. Police gave chase, which ended when Givens lost control of the car on the 800 block of Upper Brandon Drive, hit a tree and rolled it on to its driver's-side doors, police said.

Police pulled the men from the vehicle and found heroin under where Givens had been, authorities said. Officers also checked the Saturn's path and found that a 9 mm handgun was thrown from the vehicle by Givens on to the 1300 block of Durham Drive during the chase, according to police and court records.

Authorities also said they found crack cocaine in the vehicle and packaging material. Givens also was cited for improper lane use, squealing tires and driving while his license was suspended, court records show.

The 40-year-old passenger was treated and released from an Aurora hospital and not charged. The 22-year-old was processed on a warrant and released without additional charges.

Givens was sentenced to eight years in prison after his conviction for aggravated discharge of a firearm from August 2006, records show. He was on parole after serving three years for an August 2014 home invasion.

Givens was being held at the Kane County jail on $350,000 bail. He is next due in court Friday.