$17,000 in cash, jewelry reported stolen in Des Plaines burglary

Des Plaines police are investigating a residential burglary over the weekend in which the homeowner reported that more than $8,000 in jewelry and another $9,000 in cash was stolen.

The break-in occurred between 5:30 p.m. and 7:08 p.m. Saturday on the 700 block of Madelyn Drive, according to a police report. The report stats that an offender or offenders forced entry through the front door then ransacked a first-floor bedroom and office and a second-floor bedroom.

Among the items reported missing were three gold chains, valued at between $1,280 and $2,150 each, and three gold bracelets, valued at between $900 and $1,100 each.

Burglars also stole two envelopes containing $9,000 cash in $100 bills, reports state.