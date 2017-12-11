1 person critically injured in crash on Route 45

Lake County Sheriff's deputies say alcohol was involved in a Monday morning crash that critically injured the driver.

The crash occurred at 3:20 a.m. on Rollins Road west of Route 45 in Avon Township.

Preliminary investigation shows Raquel Vazquez-Cordada, 32, of the 600 block of Clarke Avenue, Waukegan, was driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee east on Rollins Road at a high rate of speed. He lost control and drove onto the south shoulder of the roadway. The Jeep struck and severed a utility pole and caused major damage to the vehicle.

Vazquez-Cordada, the sole occupant of the vehicle, was transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville in critical condition.

Further investigation showed Vazquez-Cordada was driving under the influence of alcohol. He was charged with: driving under the influence of alcohol; driving without insurance; driving without a valid driver's license. He is due in court Jan. 17, 2018.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff's Office Technical Crash Investigations Unit.