The Mundelein village board will meet Monday to discuss the proposed property tax levy for the current fiscal year and other issues. The board meeting is set for 7 p.m. at village hall, 300 Plaza Circle. Officials have proposed collecting about $14.5 million in property taxes from residents and other landowners. Officials also are considering reducing that sum by about $1.3 million. Property tax rates would be set to reflect the desired collection amount. The fiscal year runs through April 30, 2018.
updated: 12/10/2017 4:42 PM
Mundelein board to talk taxes
hello
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.