Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 12/10/2017 4:42 PM

Mundelein board to talk taxes

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Daily Herald Report

The Mundelein village board will meet Monday to discuss the proposed property tax levy for the current fiscal year and other issues. The board meeting is set for 7 p.m. at village hall, 300 Plaza Circle. Officials have proposed collecting about $14.5 million in property taxes from residents and other landowners. Officials also are considering reducing that sum by about $1.3 million. Property tax rates would be set to reflect the desired collection amount. The fiscal year runs through April 30, 2018.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account