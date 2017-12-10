Mundelein board to talk taxes

The Mundelein village board will meet Monday to discuss the proposed property tax levy for the current fiscal year and other issues. The board meeting is set for 7 p.m. at village hall, 300 Plaza Circle. Officials have proposed collecting about $14.5 million in property taxes from residents and other landowners. Officials also are considering reducing that sum by about $1.3 million. Property tax rates would be set to reflect the desired collection amount. The fiscal year runs through April 30, 2018.