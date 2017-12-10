Kane County swap meet helps cure motorcyclists' winter blues

The weekend's blast of wintry weather may have officially spelled the end of motorcycling season in the suburbs, but that doesn't mean cycling enthusiasts are left with nothing to do until warm temperatures arrive in the spring.

Dozens of them made their way to the Prairie Events Center at the Kane County Fairgrounds on St. Charles on Sunday for the popular Walneck Family Swap Meet.

One of 16 motorcycle swap meets held annually across the Midwest run by the Walneck family, the event featured new and used motorcycle parts of all types, along with leathers, patches, T-shirts, jewelry, posters, toys and just about anything else motorcycling-related one can imagine.

The meets have been a Chicago area tradition since 1980, when Buzz and Pixie Walneck started holding them at Santa Fe Speedway in Chicago.