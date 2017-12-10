Holidays and more celebrated at Grayslake Heritage Center

Local history enthusiasts had more than just the holidays to celebrate Sunday when the Grayslake Historical Society hosted its annual Holiday Open House at the Grayslake Heritage Center & Museum.

The event took place just weeks after the Heritage Center Foundation announced it had received a $10,000 donation from the estate of Marjorie Kipp Brenton and Richard Brenton to underwrite expenses to stabilize archival materials and artifacts affected by the July flood.

The Brentons were lifelong Grayslake residents who attended Grayslake Community High School in its inaugural year, according to the heritage center's Facebook page.

"It is fitting that their gift will help to preserve the past of the community that they loved for future generations," officials said.

The annual open house Sunday featured crafts for kids, a performance by the Warren High School Alumni Choir and a chance to take photos Mr. and Mrs. Claus historical society's vintage sleigh.