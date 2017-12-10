Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 12/10/2017 4:35 PM

Holidays and more celebrated at Grayslake Heritage Center

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Little Miss Grayslake Grace Anderson-DeSanto, 9, colors paper ornaments for a Christmas tree Sunday during the Grayslake Historical Society's annual Holiday Open House.

      Little Miss Grayslake Grace Anderson-DeSanto, 9, colors paper ornaments for a Christmas tree Sunday during the Grayslake Historical Society's annual Holiday Open House.
    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • The Warren Township Alumni Chorus sings Christmas carols Sunday during the Grayslake Historical Society's annual Holiday Open House.

      The Warren Township Alumni Chorus sings Christmas carols Sunday during the Grayslake Historical Society's annual Holiday Open House.
    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Lucas Lorentz, 6, of Grayslake visits with Santa during the Grayslake Historical Society's annual Holiday Open House on Sunday at the Grayslake Heritage Center & Museum.

      Lucas Lorentz, 6, of Grayslake visits with Santa during the Grayslake Historical Society's annual Holiday Open House on Sunday at the Grayslake Heritage Center & Museum.
    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Twins Karter and Bentley Roob, 5, of Mundelein visit with Santa during the Grayslake Historical Society's annual Holiday Open House on Sunday at the Grayslake Heritage Center & Museum.

      Twins Karter and Bentley Roob, 5, of Mundelein visit with Santa during the Grayslake Historical Society's annual Holiday Open House on Sunday at the Grayslake Heritage Center & Museum.
    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

Local history enthusiasts had more than just the holidays to celebrate Sunday when the Grayslake Historical Society hosted its annual Holiday Open House at the Grayslake Heritage Center & Museum.

The event took place just weeks after the Heritage Center Foundation announced it had received a $10,000 donation from the estate of Marjorie Kipp Brenton and Richard Brenton to underwrite expenses to stabilize archival materials and artifacts affected by the July flood.

The Brentons were lifelong Grayslake residents who attended Grayslake Community High School in its inaugural year, according to the heritage center's Facebook page.

"It is fitting that their gift will help to preserve the past of the community that they loved for future generations," officials said.

The annual open house Sunday featured crafts for kids, a performance by the Warren High School Alumni Choir and a chance to take photos Mr. and Mrs. Claus historical society's vintage sleigh.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account