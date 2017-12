FBI investigates bank robbery in Huntley

The FBI is investigating a bank robbery Sunday at a TCF Bank inside a Huntley grocery store.

The robbery occurred about 3:45 p.m. inside a Jewel-Osco at 13200 Village Green Drive, according to the FBI.

A description of the robber was not immediately available, but the FBI indicated additional details are forthcoming.