Donna McAllister, longest serving Des Plaines city clerk, dies

Des Plaines City Clerk Donna McAllister received a crystal vase as a parting gift during her last city council meeting in 2009. At 27 years, she was the longest serving city clerk. Daily Herald File Photo May 2009

Donna McAllister, the longest serving city clerk in Des Plaines history, died Friday. She was 88.

McAllister, appointed city clerk in 1982 after the death of Eleanor Rohrbach, was first elected in 1985 and won re-election in later years, until voter-approved term limits forced her out in 2009.

At a ceremony honoring her in 2007, then-Mayor Tony Arredia called her the "secretary to the city."

In 2004, McAllister received the prestigious Quill Award from the International Institute of Municipal Clerks for making significant and exemplary contributions to the community. She belonged to the International Institute of Municipal Clerks since 1982, and achieved the title of master municipal clerk in 2000.

She ran unsuccessfully for alderman in 1979 and held administrative jobs in a condominium management company and with a business association in Elk Grove Village before becoming city clerk.

In total, she served 27 years in the post. Otto W.J. Henrich spent 20 years in the position, and Rohrbach, whom McAllister considered a friend and mentor, served 16 years.

"I think it's been a labor of love, really," McAllister said of her tenure in a 2003 interview.

McAllister was responsible for distributing information to aldermen prior to city council meetings, keeping records of meetings, posting meeting notices and coordinating Freedom of Information Act requests. She also registered voters, oversaw candidate information for local elections, and helped with the review and update of old city laws.

McAllister was also an active volunteer with community organizations and service agencies, including a student mentorship program. She also was a singer in the Spirit of Life chorus.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Spirit of Life chorus or Wounded Warrior Project, according to her obituary.

A visitation is scheduled from 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Morizzo Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2550 W. Hassell Road in Hoffman Estates and beginning at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday until time of prayers at 9:15 a.m. A Mass is scheduled for 10 a.m. at St. Hubert Church in Hoffman Estates, with interment to follow at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery in Palatine.