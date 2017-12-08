Widow sues over Des Plaines swan attack drowning

Anthony Hensley, the father of two children, drowned after an encounter with a swan led his kayak to overturn in 2012.

The widow of a man who drowned after a nesting swan attacked him and caused his kayak to overturn has filed a wrongful-death suit against the owners of the condominium complex near Des Plaines, according to news reports.

Amy Hensley filed the suit against Hillcrest Property Management Inc., Bay Colony Properties and the condo and homeowners associations at the Bay Colony complex, which is near the intersection of Golf Road and I-294, the Chicago Tribune reported.

Anthony Hensley, 37, died April 14, 2012. An employee of North Barrington-based Knox Swan and Dog, his job was to tend the mute swans that were placed in the pond to keep geese away.

Amy Hensley's lawsuit says negligence by the owners and homeowners and condominium associations caused her husband's death. The companies "should have known the swans are strongly territorial with a dangerous propensity to attack," according to the newspaper.

An Occupational Safety and Health Administration investigation found no violations by Knox Swan, which is not part of the suit.