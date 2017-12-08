Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 12/8/2017 2:20 PM

Widow sues over Des Plaines swan attack drowning

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Anthony Hensley, the father of two children, drowned after an encounter with a swan led his kayak to overturn in 2012.

    Anthony Hensley, the father of two children, drowned after an encounter with a swan led his kayak to overturn in 2012.

 
Barbara Vitello
 
 

The widow of a man who drowned after a nesting swan attacked him and caused his kayak to overturn has filed a wrongful-death suit against the owners of the condominium complex near Des Plaines, according to news reports.

Amy Hensley filed the suit against Hillcrest Property Management Inc., Bay Colony Properties and the condo and homeowners associations at the Bay Colony complex, which is near the intersection of Golf Road and I-294, the Chicago Tribune reported.

Anthony Hensley, 37, died April 14, 2012. An employee of North Barrington-based Knox Swan and Dog, his job was to tend the mute swans that were placed in the pond to keep geese away.

Amy Hensley's lawsuit says negligence by the owners and homeowners and condominium associations caused her husband's death. The companies "should have known the swans are strongly territorial with a dangerous propensity to attack," according to the newspaper.

An Occupational Safety and Health Administration investigation found no violations by Knox Swan, which is not part of the suit.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account