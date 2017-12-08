"Family Classics" airs tonight for the first time in 17 years as a special prime-time presentation on WGN-Channel 9, Robert Feder writes. Tonight also marks the final broadcast of Mark Suppelsa, who's retiring as 5, 9 and 10 p.m. news anchor at WGN and wrapping up a 36-year career in television news. For the full report, go to robertfeder.com.
updated: 12/8/2017 6:12 AM
Feder: WGN presents 'Family Classics,' Suppelsa farewell tonight
hello
- This article filed under:
- Business
- News
- Television
- Entertainment
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.