updated: 12/8/2017 6:12 AM

Feder: WGN presents 'Family Classics,' Suppelsa farewell tonight

Daily Herald staff report

"Family Classics" airs tonight for the first time in 17 years as a special prime-time presentation on WGN-Channel 9, Robert Feder writes. Tonight also marks the final broadcast of Mark Suppelsa, who's retiring as 5, 9 and 10 p.m. news anchor at WGN and wrapping up a 36-year career in television news. For the full report, go to robertfeder.com.

