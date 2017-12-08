Everything you forgot about dealing with the cold, snow and ice

Every year, someone forgets something about the basics of living in cold weather. Here's how you can avoid being that person.

Look for snow on Saturday and temperatures dipping into the teens next week, and read on to get back in gear for what winter will bring.

Taking care of your car

The Centers for Disease Control recommends annual maintenance every fall, including:

• Checking the radiator system, adding antifreeze as needed.

• Checking windshield-wiper fluid with a wintertime mixture.

• Check tire pressure, replace worn tires.

In addition, keep the gas tank near full to help avoid ice in the tank and fuel lines.

Taking care of your pets

• Keep pets inside. If they need to be outside for work such as guard dogs, the law requires they have adequate shelter. Check food and water frequently to keep them from freezing.

• Walk dogs briefly and check their paws. Sidewalk salt can burn their feet, and ice can cut their skin.

• Clean up any antifreeze spills -- the liquid tastes sweet but is dangerous.

Taking care of you

• Wear hats, gloves and layers of loose-fitting, dry clothing.

• Avoid exertion outside. Cold weather puts an extra strain on the heart. If you need to work outside, dress warmly and work slowly.

• Avoid alcoholic or caffeinated beverages -- they cause your body to lose heat more rapidly.

Sources: Center for Disease Control, Anti-Cruelty Society, Daily Herald research