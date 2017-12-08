Breaking News Bar
 
Developers seek to build Bucky's convenience store, gas station in Glen Ellyn

  • A redevelopment project would demolish an auto dealership to make way for a gas station at the southeast corner of Lawler Avenue and Roosevelt Road. Buchanan Energy is requesting that Glen Ellyn annex the property into the village's boundaries.

    Bev Horne | Staff Photographer

 
Katlyn Smith
 
 

Developers could receive approval from Glen Ellyn trustees Monday to build a gas station, car wash and Bucky's convenience store on a site that the village would annex into its boundaries, but the project faces opposition from some neighbors near Lombard.

Trustees are set to cast votes on an annexation agreement and zoning plans for the redevelopment of five parcels at the southeast corner of Roosevelt Road and Lawler Avenue near I-355. Buchanan Energy owns the land in an unincorporated area of DuPage County.

Auto dealerships use two of the lots along Roosevelt, while the other three lots south of Roosevelt, along Lawler, sit vacant.

Those structures would be demolished to make way for a 7,144-square-foot convenience store, 2,296-square-foot car wash and a gas station with 10 pumps that could accommodate 20 vehicles.

Buchanan originally envisioned a 12-pump gas station but offered to scale back the size during a plan commission hearing, according to a memo to village trustees. The Nebraska-based company also has proposed round-the-clock operations for the gas station and convenience store.

During village plan commission meetings this summer about the project, neighbors in Lombard have spoken out against the plans, citing traffic, noise and environmental concerns.

Other longtime residents have worried about light pollution and suggested that the station is too large and doesn't belong near their neighborhood between Valley Road and Lloyd Avenue.

The Glen Ellyn board meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. in the downtown Civic Center.

