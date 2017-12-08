Dawn Patrol: Apology for school's Hitler comic assignment

hello

This assignment titled "If you give Hitler a Country" was assigned to a language arts class at Woodland Middle School Monday. Woodland Elementary School District 50 sent out a letter of apology about it yesterday. courtesy of Kelly Masterton

Gurnee school district apologizes for Hitler comic assignment

Woodland Elementary School District 50 sent a letter to the community Thursday apologizing to those in the Gurnee-based district concerned about a class assignment regarding the rise of Nazi Germany. "The intent of the student activity was to help students understand the complex issues leading up to World War II, not to minimize the atrocities of Nazi Germany," reads the letter signed by school board President Carla Little and Superintendent Joy Swoboda. Full story.

Driver charged with DUI in I-90 crash that injured sheriff's officers

A driver who struck two Cook County sheriff's police cars and injured two officers, one of whom had to be extricated from his vehicle, was ordered held on $75,000 bail Thursday. Peter Hill, 40, was charged with aggravated DUI causing great bodily harm, a felony punishable by up to three years in prison. Probation also is a possibility. Full story.

Wheaton College shows off comfy new Welcome Center

Wheaton College admission counselors used to meet with prospective students and their families about life-changing decisions in an underwhelming office that was hard to find on campus. But in the college's new Welcome Center are all the comforts of a cozy living room: a stone fireplace, natural sunlight and a Christmas tree. Full story.

Honeybees to be OK'd with permit in Elgin starting Jan. 1

Elgin residents will likely be allowed to keep honeybees after getting a $65 permit starting Jan. 1. The city council unanimously approved the ordinance at its committee of the whole meeting Wednesday. A final vote is set for Dec. 20. Full story.

Woman accused of killing son, taking body on Metra pleads not guilty

A Round Lake Beach woman accused of killing her son, then taking his body onto a Metra train to Chicago broke down in tears Thursday after pleading not guilty to first-degree murder charges. Jamie L. Jones, 29, could face life in prison if found guilty of the 12 first-degree murder charges filed last month in connection with the death 6-year-old Carl Rice Jr. Full story.

Cops looking for Naperville bank robber

The FBI and Naperville police are searching for a man who robbed the PNC Bank Thursday afternoon at 9 E. Ogden Ave. Police said the man entered the bank around 1 p.m. and implied he had a weapon. No one was injured. Full story.

Inmates sue Lake County sheriff's office over water shut-off at jail

A lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court this week accuses the Lake County sheriff's office of violating inmates' rights when it shut off the water last month at the jail in Waukegan to do work on the water system. When the water was shut off, the inmates were subjected to inhumane and unsanitary conditions, according to the suit. Full story.

Weather

Mostly clear and 21 degrees this morning. Highs today in the upper 30s, with lows tonight in the 20s. Snow is possible late tonight, with accumulations of less than one inch likely. Full story.

Traffic

No major delays to report early Friday morning. Work on the bridge over and interchange with the Amstutz Expressway in Waukegan has reduced Greenwood Avenue to one lane in each direction between Sheridan and Pershing roads. Full traffic.

Chicago Cubs sign Chatwood to bolster rotation

Chicago Cubs President Theo Epstein was mum Thursday on the subject of the team's pursuit of potential ace Japanese pitcher Shohei Ohtani but was chatty about another, their signing of back-of-the-rotation starter Tyler Chatwood whom the Cubs signed to a three-year, $38 million contract. Full story.

With 10 straight losses, these Chicago Bulls have a place in franchise infamy

When the Chicago Bulls squandered a 17-point lead and lost Wednesday at Indiana, it pushed their losing streak to 10 games, tied for fourth worst in franchise history. Most losing streaks have a theme, and this one features blown leads. Wednesday's defeat was the third time the Bulls lost after leading by at least 17 points. Full story.