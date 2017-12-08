Breaking News Bar
 
Chicago
updated: 12/8/2017 5:00 PM

Claypool resigns as Chicago Public Schools CEO

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Forrest Claypool, as a candidate for Cook County assessor, interviewed with the Daily Herald in 2010.

      Forrest Claypool, as a candidate for Cook County assessor, interviewed with the Daily Herald in 2010.
    Jeff Knox | Staff Photographer

 
Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Sun-Times
 
 

Forrest Claypool resigned his $250,000-a-year post as chief executive officer of the Chicago Public Schools on Friday, three days after CPS' top internal investigator called for his firing for misconduct.

He will be replaced by Janice Jackson, CPS' chief education officer, Mayor Rahm Emanuel announced at a news conference Friday at CPS headquarters downtown..

Appearing with Emanuel and others at CPS headquarters for the announcement Friday, Claypool said, "I'm experienced enough to know I have accomplished all I can accomplish here at CPS."

David Axelrod, a longtime political operative who is a close friend of both Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Claypool, said the decision to resign was Claypool's alone.

"These are dynamic situations," Axelrod said. "And ultimately you have to judge what your ability to do your job effectively will be. And this is the judgment that he made."

The resignation of Claypool -- a go-to guy for Emanuel who previously was his chief of staff and president of the Chicago Transit Authority and before that ran the Chicago Park District and was a Cook County Board member -- came three days after CPS Inspector General Nicholas Schuler called for his firing for his conduct during an internal investigation of his top lawyer at CPS, Ronald Marmer.

In a 103-page report to the Chicago Board of Education made public Thursday, Schuler said Claypool "repeatedly lied" to Schuler's investigators and engaged in a "full-blown cover-up" during the investigation of Marmer for overseeing work for CPS done by his former law firm while he was receiving yearly $200,000 payments toward a $1 million severance.

See the full report by the Chicago Sun-Times at chicago.suntimes.com.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account