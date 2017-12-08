Arlington Heights honors former commission members

Arlington Heights Mayor Tom Hayes has recognized 19 citizens who served on appointed boards and commissions and retired within the last year.
Among those who were honored at a village board meeting Monday were Neil Scheufler, who spent 22 years on the special events commission, including four years as chairman; Tony Petrillo, who served 14 years on the zoning board of appeals; Mike Walczak, 10 years on the bicycle and pedestrian advisory committee including three years as chairman; Ryan Danzinger, 7 years on the commission for citizens with disabilities including three years as chairman; and Matt Ottaviano, five years on the special events commission.
Not all 19 volunteers were at Monday's meeting; Hayes presented certificates of recognition to those who were.