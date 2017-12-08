Additional donation increases Believe Project awards to $150

hello

The Believe Project started with a single donor pledging to give out $100 every day in December to readers who want to help someone else.

Every day, we're honored to share the stories of how such a gift would help someone fighting illness or struggling after losing a job, of how it would raise someone's spirits or celebrate the efforts of a selfless volunteer.

Now, a fourth donor has joined the Believe Project. With the additional contribution, the project will be able to award $150 to 32 recipients beginning today. The donations also will allow us to send another $50 to the 16 recipients already announced.

If you know someone you'd like to help with $150, submit your idea at events.dailyherald.com/believe-project by Monday, Dec. 11.