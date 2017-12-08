100 years for man convicted of 1999 sexual assault in Lisle

After years on the run, a former Lisle man will spend the rest of his life in prison for the 1999 rape of an elderly Lisle woman.

Roberto Noyola-Espinal, 41, was sentenced Friday to 100 years in prison after being convicted in June of six counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault and one count of home invasion.

Early in the morning on Feb. 7, 1999, Noyola-Espinal approached a 63-year-old woman's Lisle apartment and knocked on her patio door, prosecutors said. Thinking it was a friend, she began to open the door.

Once she realized she did not know the person, the woman tried to close the door, but it was too late.

Noyola-Espinal is convicted of physically and sexually assaulting the woman once inside, leaving her with wounds to her face and shoulder.

The woman, beaten and bleeding from a cut on her chin, eventually made her way across the hall to the apartment of a longtime friend, who testified that she helped call 911 and attempted to comfort the victim.

Meanwhile, prosecutors said, Noyola-Espinal fled to Chicago and then to Kentucky and Mexico before being incarcerated in Texas in 2013 when federal agents caught him trying to enter the United States illegally. In October 2013, a national DNA database matched Noyola-Espinal's DNA collected at the scene of the crime to a sample taken from him during his Texas incarceration.

On Feb. 27, 2014, Noyola-Espinal was extradited from Texas and returned to DuPage County to face the charges. He has been held on $1 million bail since that time.

The victim was still alive when Noyola-Espinal was arrested, but she died in January 2015 at the age of 78.

Noyola-Espinal must serve 85 percent of his sentence before being eligible for parole.