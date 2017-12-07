Rescuers searching pond in Elgin after car crash

Rescuers are searching a car that ended up in a small retention pond near the intersection of Randall Road and College Green Drive, authorities said. ABC 7 Chicago

Rescuers are searching a pond after a car crashed into it near the intersection of Randall Road and College Green Drive, authorities said.

CBS News Chicago reported the driver of the car is safely out of the vehicle, but rescuers are searching the pond and the vehicle to make sure no passengers remained in the car.

The vehicle appears to have knocked down a light pole and went through a guard rail before entering the pond.

At the scene, rescuers are in a two-man raft on the water, searching the pond with poles.