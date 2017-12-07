Rescuers search Elgin pond for man later found safe in nearby home

Rescuers searched a pond after a car that ended up in the water Thursday morning near Randall Road and College Green Drive, authorities said. ABC 7 Chicago

Firefighters searched an Elgin pond this morning for a passenger missing from a car that crashed into the water only to find out the 20-year-old man was in a home just blocks away, authorities said.

Around 6 a.m., Elgin firefighters rushed to the car submerged in a pond near the intersection of Randall Road and College Green Drive. They called nearby fire departments for help when the woman driving the car said her passenger was missing, authorities said.

Firefighters launched a small boat and used poles to search the water until the dive team arrived, Battalion Chief Rich Carter said. Shortly after the divers submerged, first responders learned the 20-year-old man was safe in a home four blocks away, he said. Rescuers ended the search about 7:45 a.m.

"So it turns out there was nobody in the water the whole time," Carter said.

It's unclear why the woman believed her passenger was still in the car throughout the search.

The car knocked down a light pole before entering the pond.

Elgin police said in a Facebook post the southbound lane of Randall Road has reopened after being closed for the investigation.

The police department was not immediately available for comment.