Images: Wind-swept wildfires in California

See images from recent days of wildfires in California. The wind-swept blazes have forced tens of thousands of evacuations and destroyed dozens of homes.
Flames consume a structure as the Lilac fire burns in Bonsai, Calif., on Friday, Dec. 8, 2017. The blaze burned numerous structures and thousands of acres according to fire officials. Wind-swept blazes have forced tens of thousands of evacuations and destroyed dozens of homes in Southern California.
Fire personnel drive along West Lilac Road as the Lilac Fire burns near Bonsall, Calif., Thursday, Dec. 7. 2017.
A helicopter flies over a wildfire Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017, in Bonsall, Calif. The wind-swept blazes have forced tens of thousands of evacuations and destroyed dozens of homes in Southern California.
Fire crews work among burning homes at the Rancho Monserate Country Club community Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017, in Fallbrook, Calif. The wind-swept blazes have forced tens of thousands of evacuations and destroyed dozens of homes in Southern California.
In this image from video released by Chase Bonefant @ChaseBonenfant, shows the Lilac fire burning in Bonsall, Calif. A brush fire driven by gusty winds that have plagued Southern California all week exploded rapidly Thursday north of San Diego, destroying dozens of trailer homes in a retirement community and killing race horses at an elite training facility.
Cal Fire firefighter Reed Rasmussen hoses flames next to Bonsall High School as the Lilac Fire burns through Bonsall, Calif., Thursday, Dec. 7. 2017.
Fire crews look on as they fight a wildfire Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017, in Bonsall, Calif. The wind-swept blazes have forced tens of thousands of evacuations and destroyed dozens of homes in Southern California.
Fire crews work among destroyed homes at the Rancho Monserate Country Club community Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017, in Fallbrook, Calif. The wind-swept blazes have forced tens of thousands of evacuations and destroyed dozens of homes in Southern California.
Flames burn behind a large tree decorated with Christmas lights at the River Village shopping center at Highway 76 and South Mission Road as the Lilac Fire burns through Bonsall, Calif., Thursday, Dec. 7. 2017.
Terrified horses gallop from San Luis Rey Downs as the Lilac Fire sweeps through the horse-training facility, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017 in San Diego.
In this photo provided by the Ventura County Fire Department, firefighters work to put out a blaze burning homes early Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017, in Ventura, Calif. Authorities said the blaze broke out Monday and grew wildly in the hours that followed, consuming vegetation that hasn't burned in decades.
Smoke rises behind a leveled apartment complex as a wildfire burns in Ventura, Calif., on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017. Over 100 structures have burned so far in Ventura County, officials said.
Firefighter Dan Whelan is silhouetted against the sun as he battles a wildfire burning near Faria State Beach in Ventura, Calif., Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017. The wind-swept blazes have forced tens of thousands of evacuations and destroyed dozens of homes.
A motorists on Highway 101 watches flames from the Thomas fire leap above the roadway north of Ventura, Calif., on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017. As many as five fires have closed highways, schools and museums, shut down production of TV series and cast a hazardous haze over the region. About 200,000 people were under evacuation orders. No deaths and only a few injuries were reported.
Firefighters stand on the rooftop of a beach house to water down the property while battling a wildfire at Faria State Beach in Ventura, Calif., Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017.
Flames from the Thomas fire burn above a truck on Highway 101 north of Ventura, Calif., on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017.
Two firefighters watch as a home burns in a wildfire in La Conchita, Calif., Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017. The wind-swept blazes have forced tens of thousands of evacuations and destroyed dozens of homes.
A firefighter battles a wildfire at Faria State Beach in Ventura, Calif., Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017. The wind-swept blazes have forced tens of thousands of evacuations and destroyed dozens of homes.
Firefighter Ryan Spencer battles a wildfire as it burns along a hillside toward homes in La Conchita, Calif., Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017. The wind-swept blazes have forced tens of thousands of evacuations and destroyed dozens of homes.
A firefighter battles a wildfire in Ojai, Calif., on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017.
Palm trees sway in a gust of wind as a firefighter carries a water hose while battling a wildfire at Faria State Beach in Ventura, Calif., Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017. The wind-swept blazes have forced tens of thousands of evacuations and destroyed dozens of homes.
A man rides his bike past a home consumed by a wildfire Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017, in Ventura, Calif.
A Los Angeles County firefighter prepares to battle a hot spot on the "Creek Fire" in the Lake View Terrace area of Los Angeles, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017.
Flames consume a home on Via Arroyo as a wildfire rages in Ventura, Calif., on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017.
James and Josie Ralstin carry belongings from their Ventura, Calif., home as flames from a wildfire consume another residence on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017. The couple evacuated early Tuesday morning as the fire approached, but returned to retrieve medications and other property.
A firefighter tries to keep flames from spreading while battling a wildfire in Ventura, Calif., on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017.
A man watches flames consume a residence as a wildfire rages in Ventura, Calif., Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017. Ferocious winds in Southern California have whipped up explosive wildfires, burning a psychiatric hospital and scores of other structures.
Flames consume a home on Via Arroyo as a wildfire rages in Ventura, Calif., on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017.
A firefighter stands on a hillside scorched by a wildfire Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017, in the Bel-Air neighborhood of Los Angeles. A dangerous new wildfire erupted in the tony Bel Air area of Los Angeles early Wednesday.
A wildfire burns along the 101 Freeway Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017, in Ventura, Calif. Raked by ferocious Santa Ana winds, explosive wildfires northwest of Los Angeles and in the city's foothills burned a psychiatric hospital and scores of homes and other structures Tuesday and forced the evacuation of tens of thousands of people.
A wildfire continues to burn as its red glow is reflected on the beach Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017, in Ventura, Calif. Raked by ferocious Santa Ana winds, explosive wildfires northwest of Los Angeles and in the city's foothills burned a psychiatric hospital and scores of homes Tuesday and forced the evacuation of tens of thousands of people.
Bree Laubacher pauses while sifting through rubble at her Ventura, Calif., home following a wildfire on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017. A barbecue smoker and her son's batting cage survived the blaze.
A firefighter mops up at a home consumed by a wildfire in the Bel Air district of Los Angeles Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017. A dangerous new wildfire erupted in the tony Bel Air area of Los Angeles early Wednesday as firefighters battled three other destructive blazes across Southern California.
