Fox Valley police reports

Carpentersville

• Someone spray-painted graffiti on the exterior of Woodland Elementary School, 770 Navajo Drive, a resident reported Monday.

• Jennyfer Pliego, 27, and Aida Arce-Cuevas, 56, both of Carpentersville, were charged Sunday with retail theft, police said. They are accused of stealing $131 worth of merchandise from Walmart on Lake Marian Road.

• Douglas J. Miller, 26, of Carpentersville, was charged Saturday with retail theft, police said. He is accused of stealing a $158 TV from Walmart on Lake Marian Road.

• A vehicle's front windshield was smashed multiple times while it was parked Saturday in the 100 block of Austin Avenue, police said. A wallet containing a driver's license and $400 in case was also reported stolen.

• A juvenile was charged Friday with retail theft, police said. He is accused of stealing $103 worth of merchandise from Walmart on Lake Marian Road just before midnight Saturday.

• A PlayStation 4, Nintendo Wii, 15 video games, a $700 bracelet, an iPad and an iPod were reported stolen from a house in the 1500 block of Plymouth Circle, police said. The burglary occurred while residents were out of the house between 2 and 11:30 p.m. Friday.