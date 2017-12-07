Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 12/7/2017 2:36 PM

Elgin woman charged with DUI after driving into pond

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Hollyann Pilcher, 19, of Elgin, was charged with driving under the influence after she crashed Thursday morning.

    Hollyann Pilcher, 19, of Elgin, was charged with driving under the influence after she crashed Thursday morning.

  • A vehicle hit a pole then ended up in a pond at the southwest corner of Randall Road and College Green Drive in Elgin Thursday morning.

      A vehicle hit a pole then ended up in a pond at the southwest corner of Randall Road and College Green Drive in Elgin Thursday morning.
    Rick West | Staff Photographer

  • Randall Road was closed to southbound traffic early Thursday morning after a vehicle hit a pole then ended up in a pond at the southwest corner of Randall Road and College Green Drive in Elgin.

      Randall Road was closed to southbound traffic early Thursday morning after a vehicle hit a pole then ended up in a pond at the southwest corner of Randall Road and College Green Drive in Elgin.
    Rick West | Staff Photographer

  • Skid marks show the path of a vehicle that hit a utility pole then ended up in a pond at the southwest corner of Randall Road and College Green Drive in Elgin Thursday morning.

      Skid marks show the path of a vehicle that hit a utility pole then ended up in a pond at the southwest corner of Randall Road and College Green Drive in Elgin Thursday morning.
    Rick West | Staff Photographer

  • Rescuers searched a pond after a car ended up in the water Thursday morning near Randall Road and College Green Drive, authorities said.

    Rescuers searched a pond after a car ended up in the water Thursday morning near Randall Road and College Green Drive, authorities said.
    ABC 7 Chicago

 
Elena Ferrarin
 
Chacour Koop
 
 

A woman was charged with driving under the influence and traffic violations after crashing a car into an Elgin pond Thursday, police said.

Hollyann Pilcher, 19, of Elgin, initially told first responders her passenger, a 20-year-old man, was missing, so authorities spent about two hours searching the pond for him. It was later determined the man had exited the vehicle and made his way to a friend's home a few blocks away, Elgin Police Cmdr. Al Young said.

Police and fire officials responded at about 5:23 a.m. to the intersection of Randall Road and College Green Drive, police said. Pilcher was driving southbound on Randall Road when she veered off the roadway, struck a light pole and drove into the pond.

Both occupants exited the car without injuries, but neither realized the other one made it out, Young said. It's unclear why the passenger didn't contact authorities; police found him by pinging his phone.

Elgin firefighters called nearby fire departments for help when Pilcher said her passenger was missing. Firefighters launched a small boat and used poles to search the water until the dive team arrived, Battalion Chief Rich Carter said. Shortly after the divers submerged, first responders learned the man was safe. Rescuers ended the search at about 7:45 a.m.

The traffic unit continues to investigate the crash. Anyone with pertinent information is encouraged to call (847) 289-2660.

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account