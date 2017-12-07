Elgin woman charged with DUI after driving into pond

hello

Rescuers searched a pond after a car ended up in the water Thursday morning near Randall Road and College Green Drive, authorities said. ABC 7 Chicago

Hollyann Pilcher, 19, of Elgin, was charged with driving under the influence after she crashed Thursday morning.

A woman was charged with driving under the influence and traffic violations after crashing a car into an Elgin pond Thursday, police said.

Hollyann Pilcher, 19, of Elgin, initially told first responders her passenger, a 20-year-old man, was missing, so authorities spent about two hours searching the pond for him. It was later determined the man had exited the vehicle and made his way to a friend's home a few blocks away, Elgin Police Cmdr. Al Young said.

Police and fire officials responded at about 5:23 a.m. to the intersection of Randall Road and College Green Drive, police said. Pilcher was driving southbound on Randall Road when she veered off the roadway, struck a light pole and drove into the pond.

Both occupants exited the car without injuries, but neither realized the other one made it out, Young said. It's unclear why the passenger didn't contact authorities; police found him by pinging his phone.

Elgin firefighters called nearby fire departments for help when Pilcher said her passenger was missing. Firefighters launched a small boat and used poles to search the water until the dive team arrived, Battalion Chief Rich Carter said. Shortly after the divers submerged, first responders learned the man was safe. Rescuers ended the search at about 7:45 a.m.

The traffic unit continues to investigate the crash. Anyone with pertinent information is encouraged to call (847) 289-2660.