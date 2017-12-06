Two Cook County Sheriff deputies injured in crash

Two Cook County Sheriff deputies were sent to the hospital following a crash Tuesday night, authorities said

The officers were conducting a traffic stop on eastbound I-90 near Arlington Heights Road when a vehicle struck a squad car at 11:07 p.m., Cook County Sheriff officials said.

The force of the crash caused the squad car to hit a second squad car, authorities said.

Both officers were transported to the hospital for injuries that were not life threatening, authorities said.

One officer was treated and released while the second officer remains hospitalized, authorities said.

The Illinois State Police is handling the investigation into the traffic crash, officials said.