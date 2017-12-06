Breaking News Bar
 
Cook County
updated: 12/6/2017 6:31 AM

Report: Judge blocks Cook County court layoffs

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Lee Filas
 
 

A judge ruled the Cook County Board is not allowed to tell Cook County Chief Circuit Judge Timothy Evans to lay off employees, the Chicago Tribune is reporting.

Lake County Circuit Judge Mitchell L. Hoffman issued a temporary restraining order Tuesday and stopped 155 job cuts that were supposed to begin Friday, the Tribune reports.

Evans sued Cook County Board Chairman Toni Preckwinkle, saying the county doesn't have the authority to tell him who to lay off.

Hoffman agreed, telling lawyers the county only decides how much money is provided to the courts, and chief judge will make the decision on how to spend it.

The county's $5.2 billion budget included about $200 million in cuts to the Cook County circuit court, the Tribune reports.

Officials said laying off probation, social service and other employees would hurt public safety.

The Cook County Attorney General's Office contends the Cook County Board has the obligation to provide an amount of money that's necessary for court operations.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account