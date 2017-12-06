Report: Judge blocks Cook County court layoffs

A judge ruled the Cook County Board is not allowed to tell Cook County Chief Circuit Judge Timothy Evans to lay off employees, the Chicago Tribune is reporting.

Lake County Circuit Judge Mitchell L. Hoffman issued a temporary restraining order Tuesday and stopped 155 job cuts that were supposed to begin Friday, the Tribune reports.

Evans sued Cook County Board Chairman Toni Preckwinkle, saying the county doesn't have the authority to tell him who to lay off.

Hoffman agreed, telling lawyers the county only decides how much money is provided to the courts, and chief judge will make the decision on how to spend it.

The county's $5.2 billion budget included about $200 million in cuts to the Cook County circuit court, the Tribune reports.

Officials said laying off probation, social service and other employees would hurt public safety.

The Cook County Attorney General's Office contends the Cook County Board has the obligation to provide an amount of money that's necessary for court operations.