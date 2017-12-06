Breaking News Bar
 
Police: Fugitive hiding in his attic captured

  • Dustin M. Serna, 31, of Round Lake Beach

Daily Herald report

A Round Lake Beach man wanted on aggravated battery, domestic battery and driving under the influence charges was captured Tuesday hiding in his home's attic, authorities said.

Dustin M. Serna, 31, of the 500 block of Pheasant Court was located by the Lake County Sheriff's Office Warrants Team and Lake County Sheriff's police dog Duke under insulation in the attic, according to the sheriff's office.

He'd been wanted since Nov. 16, when a judge issued a $40,000 warrant on the domestic battery case. The $75,000 warrant issued on the aggravated

battery charge stems from a Round Lake Beach police investigation, authorities said.

Serna was arrested without incident and later taken to the Lake County jail, where he remained held Wednesday.

