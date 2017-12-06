Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 12/6/2017 10:03 AM

Des Plaines police: Man told family he would 'finish all of you'

  • Muminur Rahman

Chacour Koop
 
 

A man charged with attempted murder is accused of trying to kill all of his relatives in a Des Plaines home, officials said.

Muminur Rahman, 66, of the 8900 block of the Kennedy Drive in unincorporated Des Plaines, was also charged Monday with home invasion and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Rahman is accused of walking into a home in the 400 block of North Fourth Avenue in Des Plaines about 1:40 a.m. Sunday with a large kitchen knife, telling family members he was going to "finish all of you," Cmdr. Christopher Mierzwa said.

The family members subdued Rahman and called the police, who arrested him at the residence, Mierzwa said. His relatives sustained cuts on their hands, but none of the injuries were considered serious.

Family members also told investigators that Rahman had threatened to kill them several times over the past six weeks. Rahman has a history of domestic violence incidents investigated by the Cook County Sheriff's Office, Mierzwa said.

A judge order Rahman be jailed with no bond. His next court appearance is Monday, Dec. 11.

