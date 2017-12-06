Dawn Patrol: Transgender Palatine student says she's fighting for future peers

Nova Maday, a transgender student at Palatine High School, said Tuesday she hopes the state lawsuit she filed against Palatine-Schaumburg High School District 211 results in a policy allowing all transgender students of the district unrestricted access to the locker rooms of the gender they identify with. Full story.

Woman gets prison time for swindling Palatine man out of $4 million in sweepstakes scam

Corrine Dziesiuta was sentenced Tuesday to spend five years in federal prison for her role in persuading an elderly Palatine man to wire more than $4 million into overseas bank accounts in order to obtain a fictitious sweepstakes prize. Full story.

Court rules forest preserve can't evict former Horizon Farm owners

The Forest Preserve District of Cook County cannot evict the former owners of Horizon Farm in Barrington Hills, a state appeals court ruled Tuesday, citing an appeals court order from August that essentially sent the sale of the 400-acre equestrian estate back to the legal drawing board. Full story.

Kane County felony cases on pace for 8.8% jump over last year

As of Tuesday, Kane County prosecutors have charged more felony cases than they did all last year. If this pace continues, 2017 will see 8.8 percent more felonies charged compared to 2016. Full story.

Appellate court overturns Lake County attempted murder conviction

An Illinois appellate court has reversed the conviction of a Waukegan man sentenced to 45 years in prison for attempted murder, ruling that a Lake County prosecutor violated pretrial discovery rules to discredit defense witnesses. Full story.

Police: Batavia man damages house, hits stepson with vehicle in fight

A 33-year-old Batavia man is accused of fighting with his teenage stepson and hitting him with a vehicle in North Aurora. Full story.

5 things to know about how Metra prepares for winter

Metra leaders Tuesday outlined preparations for winter and offered advice for passengers to keep informed about weather-related delays. Five take-aways.

Iconic Winfield tavern closing doors after 96 years

John's Tavern, one of Winfield's oldest businesses, plans to close its doors Dec. 23 because its downtown property is being sold to Northwestern Medicine, which owns Central DuPage Hospital. Full story.

Weather

Cloudy with temperatures near 30 this morning. Highs today in the 30s with lows tonight in the teens. Full story.

Traffic

No major delays to report early Wednesday. Widening and reconstruction work is causing restrictions on Red Gate Road between Randall Road and Longview Drive in St. Charles. Full traffic.

Blackhawks' Quenneville shakes up lines

At practice Tuesday, the Blackhawks coach brought out some good ol' TNT in hopes of igniting his team's struggling offense. Full story.

Bulls' LaVine still working on timing, conditioning

Zach LaVine provided an update Tuesday on his pending return from ACL surgery on his left knee. He's been practicing full-speed for two weeks now, with both the Chicago Bulls and Windy City Bulls. Full story.

