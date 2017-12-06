$100 for a couple's last holiday and to care for cancer patients

hello

Today's recipients of a $100 bill through the Believe Project want to help a couple enjoy their last holiday together and help cancer patients take care of their skin.

• Cyndi Anderson of Streamwood:

"I would give the money to two very dear friends of mine, Stephanie and Phil Smith. Phil was diagnosed with stage 4 prostate cancer over two years ago. Since the beginning of the illness, Stephanie has cared for him, cried for him and been his solid rock foundation when all the world turned their backs.

"Phil was retired but working part-time before becoming ill and Stephanie was putting a few hours a week in at a restaurant near their home. Faced with an uncertain future and funds running extremely low, somehow they have managed to face the illness strong and positive.

"Phil is so weak now that he can barely walk and being a tall, husky man his entire life, has lost a considerable amount of weight, but yet Stephanie is determined to help him in any way possible. Phil is now on stronger chemo medications and they both believe that this coming Christmas will be their last together.

"I would just like them to be able to enjoy the holiday, perhaps one last time, believing that the world and people in it are truly good. When so many friends disappeared through all of this, they have kept their strength as a united couple."

• Geralyn O'Brien of Geneva:

"I am an oncology- focused aesthetician at Waterford Cancer Resource Center in Aurora ... where all services are free to cancer patients and their families. I will use the $100 to purchase safe skin care and makeup products to be given to cancer patients at Waterford.

"Cancer treatment takes a real toll on hair, skin and nails and I do my best to find ways to be able to supply cancer patients with free products. Sadly, most products given to cancer patients are full of irritants and cause more harm than good. When I can hand a patient a product to address skin reactions they may be experiencing, ... the right products make a profound effect, not only healing their skin but (it) takes one ... expense and financial burden off their plate.

"I will match your $100 donation and hopefully others will join in my mission."

• The Believe Project is awarding $100 each day in December to two people with good ideas for how to use the money to do a good deed for someone else. If you'd like the chance to help someone, submit your idea at events.dailyherald.com/believe-project by Monday, Dec. 11.