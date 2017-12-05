Breaking News Bar
 
Vacant Batavia White Castle could become Burrito Parrilla

  • The empty White Castle building in Batavia could soon be the home of a Burrito Parrilla Mexicana.

Susan Sarkauskas
 
 

A White Castle building that has been vacant for nearly four years could become the next Burrito Parrilla Mexicana restaurant.

The Batavia Plan Commission will review proposed changes to the building's look, at a meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Batavia Government Center, 100 N. Island Ave.

The restaurant, at 76 S. Randall Road, closed in January 2014.

The major change would be in the building's color. The iconic white walls and parapets the hamburger chain is known for would be covered with gray stucco.

The building would still have drive-up service, with an awning added over the pickup window.

The applicant is Martin Hernandez of Burrito Properties LLC. The company describes the restaurants as "fast casual" dining. It started in Lombard in late 2010, and now has restaurants in Carol Stream, West Chicago, Lisle, Naperville, Lombard and Glendale Heights. The restaurants are open 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.

