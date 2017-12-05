Spaghetti supper and craft fair

The Round Lake Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting its annual spaghetti supper and craft fair from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7, at the Round Lake Beach Cultural & Civic Center, off Hook Drive west of Route 83.

Tickets are $4 for children and seniors and $6 for adults. Admission includes spaghetti, salad, garlic bread and cookie, a kids craft, a photo with Santa and friends, a sleigh ride and entry to the craft fair. $1 off with donation of a nonperishable food item or new toy.

Tickets are available at the door or by calling (847) 546-2002.