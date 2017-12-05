Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 12/5/2017 11:59 AM

Spaghetti supper and craft fair

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Daily Herald report

The Round Lake Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting its annual spaghetti supper and craft fair from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7, at the Round Lake Beach Cultural & Civic Center, off Hook Drive west of Route 83.

Tickets are $4 for children and seniors and $6 for adults. Admission includes spaghetti, salad, garlic bread and cookie, a kids craft, a photo with Santa and friends, a sleigh ride and entry to the craft fair. $1 off with donation of a nonperishable food item or new toy.

Tickets are available at the door or by calling (847) 546-2002.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account