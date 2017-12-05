Police: 16-year-old shot teen over ex-girlfriend at Aurora party

A 16-year-old boy accused of shooting another teenager over a dispute with his ex-girlfriend at an Aurora house party has been charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery.

Aurora police announced the charges Monday after a lengthy investigation into the shooting, which happened around 11:40 p.m. Oct. 14 inside a home in the 400 block of Echo Lane.

According to police, the 16-year-old boy walked into the home where a small party was taking place and shot the younger boy with a handgun. He then left the scene.

The shooting appears to have been over a girl at the party, who the 16-year-old boy previously dated, police said. He did not apparently know the boy he's accused of shooting.

The 15-year-old boy was taken to an Aurora hospital and was later transferred to another suburban hospital with serious injuries.

The 16-year-old boy was arrested last week and is in the Kane County Youth Home, police said.