Lake Zurich High hosting 'Pack the Place' for charity

Lake Zurich High School will be hosting Pack the Place on Friday night to raise money for Elyssa's Mission, a Northbrook-based organization that provides resources to help prevent teen suicide.

The evening will include seven girls and boys basketball games and a recognition of the boys varsity football team for their second-place finish in state. It will kick off at 5 p.m. with girls junior varsity and boys sophomore basketball and finish with the varsity boys basketball game that starts at 7:30 p.m.

There will be activities throughout the night designed to raise money for Elyssa's Mission. Over the past 15 years, Charity Bash activities have raised more than $466,000 for various organizations.

Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for students and children.