updated: 12/5/2017 11:59 AM

Lake Zurich High hosting 'Pack the Place' for charity

Daily Herald report

Lake Zurich High School will be hosting Pack the Place on Friday night to raise money for Elyssa's Mission, a Northbrook-based organization that provides resources to help prevent teen suicide.

The evening will include seven girls and boys basketball games and a recognition of the boys varsity football team for their second-place finish in state. It will kick off at 5 p.m. with girls junior varsity and boys sophomore basketball and finish with the varsity boys basketball game that starts at 7:30 p.m.

There will be activities throughout the night designed to raise money for Elyssa's Mission. Over the past 15 years, Charity Bash activities have raised more than $466,000 for various organizations.

Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for students and children.

