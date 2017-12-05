Free movie with food donation:

To solicit food donations for the Wheeling Township Food Pantry, Paragon Arlington Heights movie theater is staging "Movie with the Mayor Saturday, Dec. 9. Admission is free with a nonperishable food donation. Cub Scouts from Pack 129 will collect the donations.

In addition, the theater, at 53 S. Evergreen Ave. in the downtown area, is offering a free large popcorn for each new unwrapped toy donation to support Toys for Tots (no stuffed animals). The Northwest Suburban Marine Corps League will collect those donations.

The doors open at 9 a.m. with the Rolling Meadows Madrigal Singers performing holiday songs. Two holiday-themed, PG movies -- "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" and "Home Alone" -- will be shown starting at 10 a.m. Arlington Heights Mayor Tom Hayes will host.

"Last year was a great success and we have been looking forward to this year's event ever since," Bob Thompson, general manager of the theater, said in a news release.