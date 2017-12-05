Buffalo Grove police issue 37 seat-belt citations

During up a stepped-up, 10-day seat-belt enforcement campaign around Thanksgiving, the Buffalo Grove Police Department issues 37 seat-belt citations, 15 speeding citations and four uninsured motorist citations. Officers made one DUI arrest, one felony drug arrest and one suspended driver's license arrest. They issued four citations for possession of cannabis and four for possession of drug paraphernalia. The Click It or Ticket mobilization is made possible with federal highway safety funds administered by the state. "Our officers are out year-round. If you or a passenger, in the front or back seat, are caught not wearing a seat belt, you will be cited for the violation," says Cmdr. Jim Newton.