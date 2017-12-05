Barrington Countryside red wreath campaign:

Lighted wreaths at Barrington Countryside Fire Protection District fire stations are centerpieces of a public awareness initiative designed to show the importance of holiday fire safety. Through the "Keep the Wreath Red" program, wreaths displayed at both firehouses begin the season covered in red light bulbs. Firefighters will substitute a white bulb for each fire within the 48-square mile district found to have been caused by seasonal decorations. It's the 10th consecutive year the district is participating in the seasonal safety program.