Art exhibition at Stevenson High School

hello

A public reception for Stevenson High School's Art Fest is set for 6 p.m. Wednesday, at the school, 1 Stevenson Parkway, Lincolnshire.

The work of Stevenson's first-semester art classes will be on display Wednesday and Thursday in Room 2104 and in the upper forum of the West Building during school hours, too.

Admission to the exhibition and the reception is free.