Time's running out to enter holiday lights contest

hello

The deadline to submit a photo for the Daily Herald's 10th annual Holiday Lights Contest sponsored by Randhurst Village ends this Friday. Voting will take place Dec. 11 to Dec. 14. Vote as often as you like. All voters will be entered into a random drawing for a $75 Tony's Fresh Market gift card.

There's still time to channel your inner Clark Griswold.

The hapless but hopeful character in "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" has nothing on you, right? With balmy weather for the last two weekends, surely you got the holiday stash out of storage, untangled the extension cords and climbed up the ladder to do your part to illuminate the suburban skyline.

Don't be shy about your glorious handiwork.

The deadline for the Daily Herald's 10th annual Holiday Lights Contest sponsored by Randhurst Village ends this Friday.

The hard part is over. Now, all you have to do is send us a photo of your holiday lights extravaganza and tell your friends to vote for you. The deadline to submit a photo is Friday, Dec. 8. Voting will take place Dec. 11 to Dec. 14. Vote as often as you like. All voters will be entered into a random drawing for a $75 Tony's Fresh Market gift card.

The entry with the most votes will win a $100 Tony's Fresh Market gift card and a Daily Herald skybox for the Chicago Wolves hockey game at the Allstate Arena at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 15.

And, of course, you get bragging rights.

What do you have to lose? Go to events.dailyherald.com to enter.