Sheriff: Suspects robbed Antioch-area business with baseball bat, pistol

A pair of Antioch residents were behind bars at the Lake County jail Monday facing allegations they robbed a gas station Saturday night while armed with a baseball bat and a handgun.

Holly C. Van Crey, 26, and Jason R. Haines, 31, both of the 1200 block of Main Street in Antioch, are charged with armed robbery, aggravated robbery, burglary and possession of cannabis with intent to deliver, stemming from the holdup of the Citgo gas station at 41082 North Route 83 in Antioch Township.

Lake County sheriff's police said a store employee and a customer said they were leaving the business shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday when a man with a baseball bat and woman with a pistol ordered them back inside then stole items from them and the gas station.

A sheriff's deputy who regularly patrols the area recognized the description of the two offenders and made contact with Haines and Van Crey at their apartment. Proceeds of the armed robbery were seen inside the apartment by sheriff's deputies.

Lake County sheriff's police dog Diesel and his partner also located proceeds of the robbery in a field near the apartment.

Both Van Crey and Haines are being held in the county jail on $350,000 bail. They're due back in court Jan. 2.

If found guilty of armed robbery, each faces a sentence of between six and 30 years in prison.